The Scugog Standard

Exercise can make you more energized, elevate your mood, improve your quality of sleep, and make you more relaxed to feel better. It triggers the release of endorphins, the feel-good hormones, into your bloodstream to make your happier.

Physical activity distracts you from your daily worries and negative thoughts. It gives you more opportunity for enhanced social contact, enhances your sleep patterns, lifts your mood, and alters your brain chemicals (such as endorphins and serotonin) to improve the state and health of your mind.