The Scugog Standard

Health, fitness and your lifestyle go hand in hand. Exercise or physical activity can enhance your general health and lower your risk for chronic diseases such as cancer, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
Exercise and physical activity provide both short and long-term benefits for your health. Engaging in physical activity regularly or developing an exercise routine can enhance the quality of your life.
Regular exercise and physical activity are the gateway to fitness. They can lower the risk for heart attack and control your weight for healthy living. Physical fitness lowers blood pressure and bad blood cholesterol levels, including your risk of falls.
You can also develop stronger muscles, bones and joints through exercise and physical fitness while lowering your risk for osteoporosis. An active life helps you recover better from bed rest and various sicknesses through enhanced immunity.
Exercise can make you more energized, elevate your mood, improve your quality of sleep, and make you more relaxed to feel better. It triggers the release of endorphins, the feel-good hormones, into your bloodstream to make your happier.
Physical activity distracts you from your daily worries and negative thoughts. It gives you more opportunity for enhanced social contact, enhances your sleep patterns, lifts your mood, and alters your brain chemicals (such as endorphins and serotonin) to improve the state and health of your mind.